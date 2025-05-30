On Memorial Day, I hiked the Rich Mountain Loop and Crooked Arm trails to find wildflowers both at peak bloom and starting to bloom.

The Rich Mountain Loop Trail starts at the beginning of the Cades Cove Loop Road and deadends into the Indian Grave Trail (2.9 miles long). The first mile and a half of the trail is not steep but there are a number of stream crossings with no bridge. It passes behind the John Oliver Cabin, and then the trail becomes very steep.

Wildflowers seen on this trail.

Galax – Few – Past peak bloom.

– Few – Past peak bloom. Hawkweed – Some – Past peak bloom .

– Some – Past peak bloom Large Bluet – Many – Past peak bloom.

– Many – Past peak bloom. Loosestrife – Few – Just starting to bloom.

– Few – Just starting to bloom. Ox Eyed Daisy – Few – At peak bloom (at the start of the trail).

– Few – At peak bloom (at the start of the trail). Red Clover – Few – At start of the trail.

– Few – At start of the trail. Star Grass – Few – Mostly past peak bloom.

– Few – Mostly past peak bloom. Wild Hydrangea – Few – Just starting to bloom.

The Crooked Arm Trail starts off of the Rich Mountain Trail a half mile from the Cades Cove Loop Road. It is 2.2 miles long, steep and deadends into the Indian Grave Trail. It is a horse trail and can be muddy after significant rainfall.

Wildflowers seen on this trail.

Beard Tongue – Few – At peak bloom – about mile & half up the trail.

– Few – At peak bloom – about mile & half up the trail. Blackberry – Few – Past peak bloom.

– Few – Past peak bloom. Daisy Fleabane – Few – Close to peak bloom – approx. 1.8 miles up the trail.

– Few – Close to peak bloom – approx. 1.8 miles up the trail. False Solomon’s Seal – (3) – At peak bloom -About ¾ way up the trail.

– (3) – At peak bloom -About ¾ way up the trail. Flame Azalea – Few – At peak bloom last half mile up the trail – brilliant in fog.

– Few – At peak bloom last half mile up the trail – brilliant in fog. Four Leaf Milkweed – Some – At full bloom – about half way up the trail and beyond.

– Some – At full bloom – about half way up the trail and beyond. Galax – Many + – Lower elevations past peak bloom – higher elevation at peak bloom.

– Many + – Lower elevations past peak bloom – higher elevation at peak bloom. Golden Ragwort – Many – Mostly past peak bloom (Rain had knocked many of them over).

– Many – Mostly past peak bloom (Rain had knocked many of them over). Hawkweed – Many – Some at peak bloom – others past peak bloom.

– Many – Some at peak bloom – others past peak bloom. Indian Cucumber Root – Few – Past peak bloom – mostly first half-mile up the trail.

– Few – Past peak bloom – mostly first half-mile up the trail. Large Bluet – Many ++ – Lower elevations past peak bloom – higher elevations at peak bloom.

– Many ++ – Lower elevations past peak bloom – higher elevations at peak bloom. Loosestrife – Few – Appear to be at peak bloom

– Few – Appear to be at peak bloom Mountain Laurel – Many – Past peak bloom lower elevations – At peak bloom higher elevations.

– Many – Past peak bloom lower elevations – At peak bloom higher elevations. Solomon’s Seal – Few – Past peak bloom – Mostly lower elevations.

– Few – Past peak bloom – Mostly lower elevations. Spiderwort – (1) – Slightly past peak bloom – About 1.8 miles up the trail on left.

– (1) – Slightly past peak bloom – About 1.8 miles up the trail on left. Star Grass – Many + – Mostly at peak bloom.

– Many + – Mostly at peak bloom. White Milkweed – Few – Approaching peak bloom – Approx. ¾ way up trail.

Milkweed – Few – Approaching peak bloom – Approx. ¾ way up trail. Wild Hydrangea – Many – Just starting to bloom.

Tom Harrington is a regular hiker who reports on wildflowers in the Smokies.

