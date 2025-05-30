I am on vacation with family at Murrell’s Inlet, South Carolina, just south of Myrtle Beach. This charming area has beautiful beaches, quieter streets and a fishing village atmosphere.

The area is also known for its delicious seafood restaurants, particularly those offering fresh catches from the Atlantic and several buffets complete with all you can eat crab legs. (DiningDuo have been notified.)

Throughout the year, Murrell’s Inlet hosts various events, including seafood festivals, live music events and holiday celebrations. These gatherings often showcase local culture, food and crafts, providing a lively atmosphere for both residents and visitors.

Murrell’s Inlet combines natural beauty with rich history and a vibrant community, making it a wonderful destination for relaxation and adventure.

Knox the Fox loves to share engaging content and your travel adventures, so share yours with knoxthefox24@gmail.com.