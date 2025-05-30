HEADLINES from around the world, nation, state and area.

World headlines:

Canadian wildfires are out-of-control. Wildfires in Manitoba, Canada, have resulted in the evacuation of 17,000 of its residents. a provincewide state of emergency, evacuation of 17,000, sending them to Winnipeg, where temporary housing and emergency assistance were being provided.

National headlines:

Keep up with Congress Congress has no meetings this week.

Stocks: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

Follow the U.S. Supreme Court: recent decisions here.

Health Secretary changes COVID-19 vaccination protocols. Bypassing the established, evidence-based process that normally creates vaccine recommendations, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced a new recommendation for people over 65 and those with existing health problems as the only population who should receive the vaccine.

Musk leaving D.C. Elon Musk has distanced himself from his former ally, President Trump, saying he was leaving DOGE and Washington to spend more time on his own companies. This comes in the aftermath of his remarks of displeasure with the new budget.

State headlines:

Chattanooga is first North American National Park City. The efforts by UT Extension and Master Gardeners to teach residents played a role in Chattanooga’s recognition as the first in North America city and only third worldwide designated as a National Park City. The others are London, England and Adelaide, Australia. See full article: UT Institute of Agriculture.

Local headlines:

Weather: Rain and sun for today and weekend. According to the National Weather Service, expect showers and possibly a thunderstorm with a high near 72, continuing through the night with a low around 56. Saturday should be sunny and warm with a high near 77 and a low of 56. Sunday will be a repeat of sun and warm temps and a low of 57. Monday follows with sunny skies and a high near 80.

UTK students churning ice cream. Tennessee Creamery is inside the Food Science building at the University of Tennessee where students are working every part of the process from creation to scooping. See full article on WBIR.

In 2023, 5,000+ children entered foster care in Tennessee. According to the National Council for Adoption, that’s 3.2 children per 1,000 — well above the national average of 2.4. It gives Tennessee the tenth-highest entry rates in the country. Read the story of how families are making a difference in the system at WBIR.

