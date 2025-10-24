Food City has all the answers for a perfect Halloween!

Get your treats to avoid getting tricked and save some for yourself.

Go to the bakery for your party delights.

Turn your Halloween party into a bloody success with these Vampire Slushies, sweet and super refreshing!

Get the recipe https://bit.ly/3CPaLxE

Happy Halloween from your local Food City store.

Don’t forget the 2025-2026 School Bucks program continuing through May 5, 2026. For every $1 customers spend using their Food City ValuCard, their designated school will receive 1 School Buck point.

Visit the Food City School Bucks Program to link your Food City ValuCard to your preferred school.

For more information about Food City’s School Bucks program, contact your local school, visit foodcity.com, or contact the Food City School Bucks Coordinator, Lisa Johnson, at 1-800-232-0174.

Betsi James is the special events manager for the Food City Knoxville division.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.