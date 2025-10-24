Knox the Fox says, “Don’t’ miss the Ijams Haunting History Hike!” One of the many Hallo-Week events at Ijams, this hike is on Sunday, October 26, 2-4. p.m. at Mead’s Quarry Parking Lot, 3815 Island Home Ave., Knoxville, TN 37920

The hike blends natural beauty with its own spine-tingling history. On this guided hike, uncover the lesser-known history of what happened on the landscape that Ijams now calls home—where beauty and tragedy have long shared the same trails. Listen to the stories of strange happenings, restless outlaws, and real-life tragedies that left their mark on the land.

Blending fact and folklore, this walk reveals an Ijams shaped not only by nature, but also by the haunting events of its past. You will discover a side of Ijams you’ve never experienced before.

Participants should wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes that can get muddy or support walking up inclines. Please wear weather-appropriate clothing. Participants will cover 1-2 miles, and the hike will be approximately 1.5-2 hours.

