Kitten season is starting to wind down, but we are still in need of food for our babies, as we are entirely out of dry kitten food and canned kitten food. They have currently been eating adult food–but these young, growing feline friends could really use the extra calories and nutrients from age-appropriate food.

We would be so grateful if you could bring some by to the shelter or send them from our Amazon Wish List.

As an organization that receives less than $2,000 from government funding annually, we rely on our incredible community for support, and we could not be more thankful for y’all helping us save lives every day. It truly takes a village, and we could not do it without you!

Founded in 1885, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley is the longest-standing animal shelter in the State of Tennessee. A stand-alone 501c(3) limited admissions animal shelter, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley receives no funding from national humane entities or government agencies; relying solely on private donations and grant funding.

Visit humanesocietytennessee.org or stop by 6717 Kingston Pike to learn more. Your new best friend might be waiting just beyond our front door.

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday.

Follow HSTV on Facebook and Instagram for information and to see some updates on our recent adoptees.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.