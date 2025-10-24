Are you or someone close to you expecting a baby, managing a chronic illness, or otherwise motivated to live your healthiest possible lifestyle? Where do you turn for useful information on consumer choices that could impact the health of you or your loved ones? What can and can’t you believe about marketing claims on anything from food packaging to shampoo bottles to household cleaning products? A new book called Cleaning House, by Lindsay Dahl, sorts through the “natural” and “clean” marketing claims and shares practical insights to help you shop smarter without toxic chemicals in your everyday products.

This first book, written by a woman who has already written volumes about consumer protection, was created to help you understand the why and how behind the what. This author is a veteran lobbyist and consumer advocate, having worked to pass the first BPA ban in the country to protect babies in Minnesota. Dahl’s experience then took her to Washington, DC, where she helped lead a coalition that achieved the first Toxic Substances Control Act reform in 40 years, and later helped pass a measure for safer cosmetics protections. She seamlessly moved from the nonprofit world into the business world, continuing her advocacy role.

What is the state of consumer protection today? Like everything else in society, it’s become more polarized. Dahl writes, “Scientists are retreating from the public eye for fear of being maligned. Funding for nonprofits on the front lines has slowed. Information fatigue is causing people to give up and tune out. Safety and science have become politicized, and many people can no longer find ways to discuss these problems with family members and friends who have different political or lifestyle views than their own.”

She’s hoping this book can start those conversations.

Dahl warns against the fringes of consumer protection topics, instead emphasizing peer-reviewed science and middle-of-the-road lifestyle choices. Cleaning House is rich with factual sources. It also offers a rare look at the laborious work of consumer advocacy, filled with bittersweet personal anecdotes that show why the author cares about her own family and yours.

