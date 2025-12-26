Food City supports many local ministries in the area. Their annual donation to the Love Kitchen was acknowledged on the Love Kitchen social media:

“We are incredibly grateful to the Tennessee Valley Fair and Food City for their generous donation of gift cards! These gift cards allow us to purchase essential necessities throughout the year and make a meaningful difference for the individuals and families we serve.

“Thank you for your continued support, generosity, and commitment to our community. We truly couldn’t do this work without partners like you.”

The story of The Love Kitchen began when twins Helen and Ellen were born in Abbeville, South Carolina, in 1928, and it turned out to be an amazing life journey for the two sisters.

After earning their nursing certifications and graduating, the sisters started working at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

After retiring, Helen and Ellen decided to carry their service-minded focus into their community by opening “The Love Kitchen,” a place where anyone and everyone could come to receive food.

The sisters served their first meals to 22 people on February 14, 1986, in a church basement located on Parkview Avenue in East Knoxville. From there, they served from various houses in the neighborhood and, at one point, even from the trunk of their car.

In 1991, the owners of Coleman Printing Company offered to sell the sisters their building on Martin Luther King Avenue for $1 as they were moving operations to a new location on Broadway.

Both sisters have since passed away, but their spirit lives on through dedicated volunteers who keep the mission alive.

This is only a snippet of the history. To read the full story, visit the Love Kitchen website.

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City Knoxville division.

