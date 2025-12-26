Winter’s crisp days can bring weather conditions conducive to clean, solar energy production. Clear, cold days are ideal for the collectors that absorb the sun’s light, not its heat, to create electricity. So the short answer is that, yes of course, solar panels work in the winter season.

The long answer about solar energy creation is that shorter winter days can mean less overall energy production than on long, sunny summer days. This is accounted for by professional solar photovoltaic system designers using years of documented weather data, so estimated annual production gradually increases to its peak during the summer months.

What about snow? Government testing shows how panels can continue producing electricity, even during snowy seasons. A US Department of Energy article explains, “A dusting of snow has little impact on solar panels because the wind can easily blow it off. Light is able to forward scatter through a sparse coating, reaching the panel to produce electricity. It’s a different story when heavy snow accumulates, which prevents PV panels from generating power. Once the snow starts to slide, though, even if it only slightly exposes the panel, power generation is able to occur again.”

Are solar panels strong enough to endure winter weather conditions? Yes. Industry standards include testing of the modules to withstand temperature extremes as well as physical pressures on the panels. Look for a notation on the specification sheet for the panels you use. It shows that the panels endured tests to show how well they hold up to certain environmental conditions.

Distributed solar energy is a useful tool for preparedness throughout the year, including in winter. Read more here about preparedness through distributed power. It’s never too late to start planning for 2026 for lowest-cost, on-site solar energy that works for you even in winter.

Anne Brock is Marketing Coordinator for Solar Alliance, which provides Commercial Solar services. She can be reached at abrock@solaralliance.com or 865-221-8349.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.