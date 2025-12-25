Fountain City Presbyterian Church has created a Chrismon Tree at the front of our sanctuary for as long as I can remember.

The word Chrismon is a combination of the words Christ and Monogram, as the symbols on the tree proclaim the message of our Lord, Jesus Christ. The meaningful display of symbols originated in the Lutheran Church of the Ascension of Danville, VA, in 1957.

The Chrismon symbols are made up of two colors: gold and white. Gold is the symbol for the Glory and Majesty of God and His Son. The white suggests innocence, purity, and perfection of Jesus. The evergreen tree, as a background, symbolizes eternal life. The lights on the tree speak of Him who is the Light of the world, as spoken in John 8:12: “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.”

The Symbols

Some of the different forms of the cross (non-exhaustive)

Latin Cross

Greek Cross

Crux Gammadia

Cross with orb

Tau Cross

Serpent on the Tau Cross

Cross in Eternity

Cross Crowned

Cross of Suffering

Celtic Cross

Eastern Cross

Jerusalem Cross

Some of the other symbols (non-exhaustive)

Child in a manger

Chi Rho

Cipher

Wheat & Grapes

Descending Dove

Lamb

Butterfly

Chalice

Eye of God

Thorns

Flames

Crown

Pearl

Shepherd’s Crook

Shamrock

Cornerstones

Coins

Streams of water

Daisy

Dogwood

Lily of the Valley

Rose

Fishes in a net

Multiple star shapes with meanings

Fish

If you’d like more about this tradition, you can see this 2023 article from Southern Living.

We at KnoxTNToday and our families wish you and your families the most wonderful Christmas and a blessed 2026.

