The public is invited to Grace Christian Academy for the middle school play, The Enchanted Bookshop, on Thursday, October 23, at 12:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. in the GBC Worship Center.

A Likely Story is a used book shop where literary characters come to life at night to protect the store and its owner, Margie, from danger. These book characters, who are bound by magical rules to remain hidden from humans, must find a way to stop the threat without revealing themselves or causing the enchantment to disappear.

Grace Christian Academy offers an academically challenging and distinctly Christian education for students in PreK-12th grade, featuring a diverse range of arts and athletics programs for each season.

Haylee Jordan is the Executive Director of Development at Grace Christian Academy. She can be reached at haylee.jordan@gcarams.org.

