Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) to discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ We are choosing Google News as a source leading to many other media outlets for versions of each daily headline.

World headlines

World: Latest World headlines at Google News World.

United Nations: Latest UN News.

National headlines

National: Latest U.S. headlines at Google News US .

Sports: Latest in NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, Soccer, NASCAR, & more sports at Google Sports.

Entertainment: Latest in Movies, Music, TV, Books, Arts, Design, Celebrities at Google Entertainment.

Science: Latest in Environment, Space, Physics, Genetics, and Wildlife, at Google Science.

Congress: In session with one committee meeting. See today.

Stocks: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

U.S. Supreme Court: Follow the decisions of the top court here.

State headlines

UT Southern Celebrates Launch of NOVA Entrepreneur Center The University of Tennessee Southern is excited about the launch of the NOVA Entrepreneur Center. Housed at Makeshift on the Square in downtown Pulaski, the center connects students and community entrepreneurs with the resources, mentorship, and networks needed to turn ideas into action and fuel regional growth.

TN Government meetings: Follow the latest here.

Tennessee Entertainment for All: The TN Vacation website links visitors to any region of Tennessee, featuring up-to-date venues and performances for all ages and preferences.

Great Smoky Mountains Travel: Keep up to date on the TN/NC park Basic Information, Visitor Centers, Park Closures and Alerts, Parking Tags, Camping, Hiking, and general Visit Planning, all here.

Local headlines

Market Square Farmer’s Market Every Wednesday, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. through November 19, Nourish Knoxville operates four, producer-only farmers markets in Knoxville, Tennessee. Everything sold at our farmers markets is grown/raised/produced by the vendor within a 150-mile radius of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Microchip scanners at two KFD stations to help reunite lost pets Young-Williams Animal Center has partnered with the Knoxville Fire Department (KFD) to install pet microchip scanners at Station 3 and Station 17 to help expedite the return of lost pets to their homes. A demonstration of the scanners will take place at Station 17, located at 4804 Western Ave., on Thursday, Oct. 16, at 11 a.m.

Mwelu the Chimp is recovering well after historic spinal surgery. Zoo Knoxville’s 34-year-old chimpanzee continues to recover well following his historic spinal surgery. He has had no setbacks, and his histopathology results confirmed that his mass was benign! There was no evidence of malignancy found.

DGA Residential celebrates the opening of affordable housing community DGA Residential, along with community leaders and partners, officially cut the ribbon on Tuesday, Oct. 14 to commemorate the opening of Grosvenor Square, a 184-unit affordable housing community abutting protected woods in North Knoxville.

Outdoor Knoxville. A calendar produced by Legacy Parks Foundation has a comprehensive list of upcoming local outdoor events. Find it here.

Kickin’ It with Kincannon City of Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon shares a monthly podcast with the community. See the podcast here: Kickin’ It with Kincannon.

Mayor Glenn Jacobs weekly podcast Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs provides a weekly update for the community. See his updates here: Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

Ijams Nature Center: Ijams offers programs, activities, and events for all ages on a weekly basis, and almost every day. Check their Calendar of Events here.

Weather: High 70s with clear skies. According to the National Weather Service, today is sunny, with a high near 78. Tonight will be clear with a low of 53.

Knoxville/Knox County Planning Commission: The Planning Commission meets the second Thursday of each month. Find agenda, minutes, and information here.

Public Safety Personnel: Keep up with the latest news from Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department- City of Knoxville, and Rural Metro Fire.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.