Crapper Hattie and family drove to Arkansas for Fall Break to visit family and stopped to camp at Natchez Trace State Park along the way! She saw many different species of wildlife, but one that caught her attention was a fishing spider hiding in the leaves. It was very feisty.

Fishing Spiders are really cool! They can actually fish! They do not spin webs; instead, they sit on the surface of the water, waiting to feel vibrations from below. Like a ninja, they dive and strike their prey. They can stay underwater for several minutes by holding a bubble of air around their body.

The Crapper family had a great trip. Go Vols!

Creativity is tied to literacy, and teacher Melissa Halter, along with her daughter Hattie, shares periodic episodes of Crapper Mom and Crapper Hattie videos, as well as special events.

