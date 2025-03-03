If we really are going to ‘Make America Healthy Again,’ the first step begins with our diet. A major dietary villain is ultra processed food. To better understand why, please enjoy this guest article by Juliann Chavez PhD, RD, a food scientist and expert in the field.

Ultra processed foods: What are they and why the concern?

Ultra-processed foods have been linked to an increased risk of numerous chronic diseases. Individuals who consume more than 58% of their daily calories from ultra-processed foods have been diagnosed with obesity, type 2 diabetes, certain cancers, cardiovascular disease, poor gut health, and depression. Alarmingly, these health issues are not limited to adults but are also affecting children as young as 5-years-old.

Most ultra-processed foods are calorie-dense and are digested rapidly, leading to excess energy being stored as fat rather than being used efficiently for energy.

What does an ultra-processed food look like?

Ultra-processed foods typically contain more than five ingredients. The first three ingredients often include a refined sugar or sweetener (e.g., high-fructose corn syrup), a trans-fat (shortening or cream), along with other additives that enhance flavor and texture.

Common examples of ultra-processed foods include:

Sweetened cereals

Sodas and energy drinks

Pre-bottled coffee drinks

Snack chips and crackers

Frozen pizza

Chicken nuggets

Granola bars

How to reduce ultra-processed food intake

If you consume highly processed foods, start by evaluating your beverages. Opt for water, skim milk and tea or coffee brewed at home. If adding sugar, choose pure cane sugar or a natural sweetener.

Think fresh is best!

Whenever possible, prepare your own meals using whole, minimally processed ingredients.

Consider these healthier swaps:

✅ Choose whole wheat bread or crackers over refined options

✅ Snack on popcorn, fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables instead of processed snacks

✅ Roast or sauté meats instead of consuming fried or breaded alternatives

✅ Be mindful of sauces and dressings—limit to ¼ cup of sauce or 2 tablespoons of dressing

For more information and additional options, visit here.

Dr. Charlie Barnett is a contributor at KnoxTNToday for a weekly column, DocTalk, providing his expertise on health and wellness management.