General Sessions Court Judge Chuck Cerny is justifiably proud of the upcoming addition of a Mental Health Court within the General Sessions system. Previous story here.

He has been handling the former Drug Court (now called Recovery Court) and a special Veterans Court. Special courts enable him to work individually with people who might otherwise have gone to jail or simply been released.

Presenting a continuing legal education class on special courts with Judge Cerny were Megan Newman, assistant public defender; Justin Pruitt, assistant district attorney; and Jack Dennis, probation programs coordinator.

Newman is liaison with special courts from the public defender’s office. “(Special courts) have helped change the lives of so many of our clients,” she said. “We are excited for the upcoming addition of the Knox County Mental Health Court and are thankful for all who are pouring their time and energy into the specialized courts. You are making such a difference in our community.”

Judge Sword to Court of Criminal Appeals

Gov. Bill Lee has appointed Knox County Criminal Court Judge Steven W. Sword to the Court of Criminal Appeals (Eastern Division). Lee also named Valerie L. Smith to the Court of Appeals (Western Division). These appointments will take effect upon confirmation by the Tennessee General Assembly.

Lee announced his choices Friday afternoon, February 28, 2025.

Sword became judge of Criminal Court Division I in 2011, previously having worked as assistant district attorney (1995-2011). He also is a judge advocate general, U.S. Army Reserves, from 2004 to present. He earned his bachelor’s degree at King College (1992) and juris doctor at University of Tennessee School of Law (1995).

Sword will fill the vacancy created by the death of Judge James C. Witt Jr.

No charges for KCSO officers in shooting death of South Knox youth

District Attorney General Charme Allen has completed her review of the TBI Investigation into the death of Daevon Montez Saint-Germain, age 18.

TBI special agents determined that uniformed Knox County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team members knocked and announced their presence while serving a state search warrant at 7812 Sevierville Pike on January 3, 2025.

After repeated announcements of “Sheriff’s Office Search Warrant,” Saint-Germain exited his bedroom armed with an assault rifle, according to the report.

Officers attempted to gain control of Saint-Germain and the rifle, but when he pointed the rifle at officers, they fired their weapons, fatally wounding Saint-Germain. Based upon the TBI investigation and review of applicable self-defense laws, Gen. Allen determined that no charges will be filed because the officers acted in self-defense.

Armed felon convicted

Prosecutors in the Criminal Court Unit of the District Attorney’s office obtained convictions against an armed felon who fled from officers because he was wanted on Indiana charges. The 36-year-old male faces a sentence of eight to 12 years on April 2025. Bond was revoked and the man is currently in custody.

He was captured by Deputy Brett Cox of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office following a traffic stop on Edington Road in South Knoxville. He gave a false name, date of birth and social security number to Cox before fleeing the scene on his motorcycle. He crashed and fled on foot, removing and tossing a vest. It was later discovered to contain two handguns. Full story here.

Repeat drug dealer sentenced to 24 years in prison

Prosecutors in the Career Gang Unit obtained a 24-year sentence against a repeat drug dealer caught with cocaine while on probation for selling cocaine. The 33-year-old man was convicted of possession with intent to sell cocaine and sentenced by Judge Scott Green to serve 24 years.

The man was arrested on October 9, 2023, on Ridgebrook Lane by KPD officer Christopher McCurry and others responding to a call that individuals were using drugs in a vehicle. A search revealed a small amount of marijuana, 14 grams of cocaine and $692 cash.

“Aggressively prosecuting repeat drug dealers has contributed to the decline in overdose deaths in our community,” said DA Allen. Full story here.

Third co-defendant convicted of murder

Prosecutors in the Career Gang Unit obtained convictions against the third co-defendant in a robbery that left a Johnson City man dead. A 22-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison as were the earlier co-defendants, ages 21 and 20. All were convicted of first-degree murder in a February 14, 2023, shooting in a parking lot in Lonsdale Homes.

During the investigation, KPD Det. Tim Riddle learned that the victim traveled to Lonsdale Homes to meet an individual. While waiting in the parking lot, the three men approached the victim’s vehicle in order to rob him. During the course of the robbery, the victim was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

“While it can often take years to get to a verdict, my office works every day to hold offenders accountable and to achieve justice for crime victims,” said DA Allen. Under Tennessee law, life in prison means that a defendant must serve 51 years before they are eligible to meet with the Parole Board. Full story here.

Knox man sentenced in U.S. District Court

A 27-year-old Knoxville man was sentenced on February 27, 2025, to 292 months for attempted production of child pornography. Following his imprisonment, he will be on supervised release for life and required to register with state sex offender registries and comply with special sex offender conditions.

According to federal court documents, in December 2022, the Knoxville Internet Crimes Against Children task force was contacted by the New Castle County Police Department in Delaware regarding online production of child pornography of a 9-year-old. The investigation revealed that the defendant and the child began communicating through a game on the PlayStation Network platform.

Later, the conversations were moved to social networking applications where the defendant continued to entice the child to engage in unlawful sexual activity for images/videos. Full story here. Information about internet safety is available here and here.

Notes & Quotes

