Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) and discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ Simply copy a headline and enter in the search engine to see all versions of the story.

World headlines:

40 years of insurgency in Turkey may end

The militant group Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), following the disarmament call by their jailed leader, Abdulla Ocalan, declared a ceasefire on Saturday. It is the hopes that the ceasefire will lead to an end to the 40-year insurgency by the PKK.

Israel-Hamas truce deal expires: What’s next?

Minutes after the current truce deal expired, Israel announced it will adopt a proposal for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza throughout Ramadan and Passover. However, Hamas has not accepted the proposal as of this writing which will require release of half of the captives held in Gaza.

National headlines:

The FBI gains custody of Mexican cartel members

The FBI revealed the names of eight men, including two former FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitives, who were transferred into U.S. custody from Mexico this week.

State headlines:

Members of Tennessee Commissions on Children and Youth will meet to discuss and vote on awards for Children’s Advocacy Days 2025.

Local headlines:

Burn ban in effect, brush fires still an issue

Due to high winds and low humidity, outside burning is banned until Tuesday or conditions improve. Unfortunately, not everyone is obeying the ban as Rural Metro reports fighting multiple brush fires since the ban went into effect.

Planning Commission to decide on East Knoxville park

On March 13, the Knoxville-Knox County Planning Commission will hear a proposal to build an expansive athletic facility and restaurant on a 126-acre site along the Holston River. The athletic development to be completed by 2029 would include baseball and soccer fields.

Bald eagle makes Fountain City home

A bald eagle has been seen roosting around Fountain City, between the Fountain City Lake and Gentry-Griffey Mortuary. According to the Fountain City Methodist newsletter, the eagle is very symbolic for the mortuary as Jerry Griffey, who passed away in October, loved eagles and actually gave eagle replicas as gifts.

KPD promotes eight officers

Eight veteran Knoxville Police Department officers have been promoted to new leadership positions. Read details here.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

