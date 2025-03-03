Mike Keith and Vols mascot Smokey were special guests when Food City’s top executives met at the Brenda Lawson Athletic Center on the University of Tennessee campus on February 26.

Keith said it was his first talk since accepting the position as the Voice of the Vols, following Bob Kesling’s retirement. Keith is leaving the Tennessee Titans after serving as the team’s only radio announcer since the Houston Oilers moved to Nashville and became the Titans in 1999.

Friends on social media were saying Betsi James has the neatest job, but they’ve not seen her out weighing bass at the annual fishing tournament to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley.

Ziggy gives autographs at Food City Deane Hill

Zakai Zeigler, senior point guard and general sparkplug for the men’s basketball team, was at the Food City, 284 Morrell Road in West Knoxville, on February 26, 2025, to meet staff and customers.

The event was sponsored by Food City and Powerade. Originally scheduled for February 19, the meet and greet was rescheduled because of weather.

Registration open for Irwin/ Food City Bass Tournament

Registration is open online for the Irwin/ Food City Bass Tournament which will be held Saturday, April 26, 2025. This is a major fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley. Get the rules and forms here.

