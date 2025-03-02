Terrific strategy, Coach, great idea to be waving for a timeout while secretly signaling Shack to take two dribbles past midcourt and sink the shot of his lifetime with half a second to spare.

That was March Madness storming into Food City Center at the very first opportunity. The dramatic ending may claim a place among the magic moments of Tennessee basketball history. Yes, it was that good.

Oh, we understand, Coach, from your perspective it was just another Southeastern Conference game of the year, body and soul as usual, No. 5 Tennessee against No. 6 Alabama, enthusiastic overflow crowd helping Jahmai Mashack and the Volunteers absolutely stun the Crimson Tide, 79-76.

For 22,392 and a few extras, it certainly was exciting. There is a simple summation: The best defense in the country beat the best offense – barely.

The winning play Rick Barnes had in mind included a timeout and a key screen for a high-percentage shot. Officials were too busy to notice the coach’s gestures and the arena was too loud for them to hear.

Barnes said he really was committed to calling time.

“I was screaming. I didn’t see the play.”

So, Coach, tell us when did you learn Shack hit the shot and your team won?

“When the crowd went nuts.”

Mashack won the game three times in the closing 30 seconds. With hustle and smarts, he ran around a Tide rebounder with inside position and stole the rebound off Chaz Lanier’s missed free throw.

Mashack was fouled. He made two free throws to tie the score at 76.

The Tennessee defense, led by the fiercely determined guard, was so good Alabama couldn’t get the ball in-bounds. Tide coach Nate Oates missed an opportunity to save the possession by not calling for time.

The Vols were awarded the ball at the wrong end of the court with 3.8 seconds remaining. Jahmai was not the first option but Zakai Zeigler saw he was open and zipped the pass to him. Shack dribbled as far as the first “e” in Tennessee painted on the floor and fired the long shot with proper form.

“I’m happy for Jahmai,” said Barnes. “He’s been just incredible with everything. I mean, he exemplifies everything that you want in a player, a person, great family.

“And the free throw, going to get the ball, getting fouled … I want him out there … he’s been through a lot … this time of year, he knows what it’s about.”

The Tide coach, in an understatement, said “It was a tough way to lose.”

Oates was gracious.

“You got to give Tennessee a lot of credit for not quitting when we had ’em down nine … those guys compete hard … we didn’t do a great job closing it … I’m going to take most of the blame in the last 30 seconds. It’s on me. I should have called timeout.”

From start to finish, this was a bruising battle. Officials called 43 fouls. There were others. Ziggy was charged with two in the early minutes. He scored two points in the first half. Jordan Gainey again played well as a replacement.

Alabama hit 53.5 per cent in the first half. It had a 10-point hot streak. It led by only 42-38 at intermission. The Tide lead peaked at 62-51. Gainey and Ziggy picked up the pace. Ziggy banked in a three for a tie at 66.

Alabama was up 76-72 with 36 seconds left. Lanier scored on a drive but misfired on the foul shot that launched the Mashack show.

Lanier and Gainey led Vol scoring with 18 each. Zeigler had 15. Mashack finished with 11 plus six rebounds and three steals. Felix Okpara had nine rebounds. Alabama won the backboard battle by 11. Alabama had more second-chance points and more points in the paint.

Alabama’s great guard, Mark Sears, scored 24.

Two games remain in the regular season. Tennessee plays at Ole Miss in the middle of Wednesday night. The Vols finish at home on Saturday afternoon against South Carolina. That will include an honors segment for the seniors.

Somebody may say something nice about the fans.

Watch the celebration on ESPN here.

