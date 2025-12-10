What is your favorite book of 2025? Dig through your 2025 read list, and pick one. Share it with me through email or Instagram.

Last week, I asked my friends on social media, and they suggested many different titles. Some are my favorites, while others are new and were quickly added to my long To-Be-Read list. Here are the top four most recommended:

Theo of Golden by Allen Levi was self-published in 2023 to little fanfare and became a word-of-mouth bestseller this year. “Living like Theo” has become a theme for many of my reader friends after reading this book about the power of kindness, connection, and generosity. The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon is a fictionalized story about one year in the life of the real midwife and healer, Martha Ballard, based on the diary she began in 1785 and kept until her death in 1812. I recommended The Frozen River in November 2024 article. My Friends by Fredrik Backman is in the running for my favorite read of 2025. The friendship of four teenagers and a painting by one of them affects a young woman’s life twenty-five years later. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore is a tightly woven mystery about a missing 13-year-old camper in the summer of 1975. I read The God of the Woods in January and still think about the family secrets in this story.

Now it is your turn.

Look for these recommendations and other books at Knox County Online Library or your local independent bookstore each week.

Linda Sullivan is an avid reader and wants to make you one, too. For more recommendations or to talk books, reach out to her at thebookwhisperertn@gmail.com. She can also be found @thebookwhisperertn on Instagram.

