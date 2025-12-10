I am sharing an article written by Janine Winfree, TAMIS.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, even at the movies! Join TAMIS Thursday, December 11, 6:30 p.m. at Central Cinema (1205 N. Central St.) for a free screening of some old Christmas films on 16mm, culminating with the animated classic THE SNOWMAN (1982), a symphonic poem based on Raymond Briggs’ 1978 children’s book.

Like heirloom Christmas decorations, some of the vintage film prints in this program are well-loved and reflect the fashions of the eras when they were made. The first film of the night is THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS (1946), a Castle film based on the classic poem. Castle Films focused on home releases of popular films, cartoons, news, and even sports events on 16mm and 8mm. This particular film is credited as a Castle Films original, featuring both live action and animation. The film is originally silent, and it will be scored with music from the TAMIS Regional Recorded Sound collection, featuring student musicians performing classic Christmas music.

Next up is a special treat – 1965’s THE TALE OF CUSTARD THE DRAGON, where children depict Ogden Nash’s poem about a pet dragon named Custard who overcomes his cowardly nature to save the day. The original work is best known for later inspiring Leonard Lipton to write a poem, which later became the song “Puff, the Magic Dragon.” This print exhibits the color fading that vintage color films often undergo.

Two more short films directed by Rudolf Ising follow: THE SHANTY WHERE SANTY CLAUS LIVES (1933) and THE PUPS’ CHRISTMAS (1933). The first film is a Warner Bros. Merrie Melodies animated short film set during the Great Depression, where Santa Claus seeks shelter and finds a friend in a young orphaned boy. Santa spreads some Christmas cheer in the shantytown where the boy lives, and toys come to life to celebrate the holiday. In THE PUPS’ CHRISTMAS, little puppies are surprised by all the amazing toys the children in the family receive at Christmas, confused and fascinated by miniature tanks and airplanes that seemingly come to life with the children’s imaginative play. Although this cartoon was originally produced in color, TAMIS’ print is a black-and-white version.

Finally, THE SNOWMAN (1982) is a peaceful end to the night, a comfy, cozy story about a boy who finds that the snowman he built has come to life. The film contains no dialogue, instead featuring a beautiful orchestral score that adds emotion to the animation’s beautiful, illustrated style. Nominated for Best Animated Short Film at the 55th Academy Awards, THE SNOWMAN has remained a holiday classic across the globe.

Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications and development for Knox County Public Library.

