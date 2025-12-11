Every December, children across the country go to bed imagining the same magical moment: Santa Claus slipping down the chimney with a sack full of gifts. But how did this quirky tradition begin?

The idea of Santa using the chimney first appeared in the early 1800s, when author Washington Irving wrote a humorous account of St. Nicholas soaring over rooftops and dropping presents down chimneys.

A few years later, in 1823, Clement Clarke Moore’s beloved poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas” brought even more detail to the story, describing a jolly, rosy-cheeked Santa who lands on the roof, bounds down the chimney, and fills stockings before disappearing into the night. With that imagery, the chimney became forever linked to the magic of Christmas Eve.

Centuries later, fireplaces still hold a special place in American homes. According to the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association, more than half of U.S. homeowners have at least one fireplace or hearth product, and fireplaces consistently rank among the most desired home features on the market. Beyond their practical warmth, they offer the kind of comfort, gathering space, and nostalgia that make a house feel like home — especially during the holiday season.

Here in East Tennessee, the appeal is unmistakable. At Wallace Real Estate, there are currently 230+ listings that feature fireplaces . Across the region, there are 5,400+ homes on the market with fireplaces available — giving buyers plenty of opportunity to find that warm, inviting space where they might imagine Santa making his annual visit.

Whether you dream of a cozy brick hearth, a modern gas fireplace, or simply a place to hang your stockings, Wallace agents are ready to help you find a home where new holiday traditions can begin.

Kate Spears is the social media and events specialist for Wallace Real Estate and can be reached at kate@wallacetn.com.

When you need real estate support, contact Wallace Real Estate, the leader in the industry.

