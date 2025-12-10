The Tennessee Valley Authority, in partnership with Bicentennial Volunteers Inc. (BVI), a TVA retiree organization, is awarding $1.5 million to educators to develop science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education projects across the Tennessee Valley region.

“Inspiring young people to pursue careers in STEM fields is so important,” said TVA President and CEO Don Moul. “A workforce with specialized skills means more economic opportunities for people across our seven-state region and more opportunities for our students to achieve high-paying jobs that will support their families and make their communities a better place to live when they grow up.”

The competitive STEM classroom award program is operated in partnership with the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network, managed by the Battelle organization. The program received 528 applications, and 339 were selected for funding. Since 2018, TVA/BVI has provided over $9 million in STEM grants supporting over 845,000 students.

“BVI is proud to stand alongside TVA in sparking curiosity and building pathways for young people across the Tennessee Valley,” said Kathy Black, president, Bicentennial Volunteers Inc. “The STEM Awards program reflects our shared belief that investing in education today fuels the talent and innovation that will sustain our communities for generations to come. The awards meet the diverse needs of local communities.”

Grants up to $5,000 were awarded in a competitive process, and preference was given to grant applications that explored TVA’s primary areas of focus: environment, energy, economic development and community problem-solving. Any school that receives their power from a local power company served by TVA was eligible to apply.

A full list of the grant recipients can be found at tva.com/stem.

Here are awarded projects for 11 Knox County Schools:

December BOE highlights from Katherine Bike

The Knox County Board of Education in December passed its priorities for the upcoming legislative session. Among them:

Fully funding preschool students in the TISA formula

Allowing schools to conduct lotteries (re: cake walks) to support educational programs

Affirming that academic and retention decisions belong with trained professionals

“We also adopted firm language opposing any measure that seeks to block, deter or exclude children from their constitutional right to a free public education. Every child means every child. Full stop,” Bike said.

Bike represents District 4 – a close-in West Knox area that’s had stellar representation in past years including Margaret Maddox, Dan Murphy and most recently Virginia Babb.

The pending legislation to exclude certain children from free public education is HB 793 (SB 836). It passed the state Senate last year 19-13 (vote here) and is pending in the House for the upcoming session. Knox County Sens. Richard Briggs and Becky Massey voted no; Speaker Randy McNally voted yes.

Retired teachers award four grants

President Libby Burney presented $500 checks to four active teachers, recipients of Knox County (TN) Retired Teachers Association grants. The $2,000 investment will see a return when the teachers share their projects at the July 23, 2026, meeting of KCRTA. Winners were:

Carrie Brooks, arts & music, Carter Elementary

Jacob Albright, third grade, Green Magnet Academy

Maria Duke, science, Northwest Middle

Adrienne Notess, music teacher, Dogwood Elementary

In Memoriam: Area Educators

Rita V. Fulp, 75, passed away on November 13, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. She earned her degree from Knoxville College and worked as a teacher in Knox County until her retirement. She was deeply committed to her students and remained passionate about education throughout her life. She will be remembered for her kindness, dedication to others, and the impact she had on countless young lives and her community. Her obituary is here.

Terry Lee Rozelle, 77, of Knoxville passed away on December 7, 2025, at Sacred Grounds Hospice House. The Chattanooga native attended the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where he played in the marching band. He dedicated his career to music education, serving as a band director in Knox County for many years, most notably at Powell High School. His obituary is here.

Jimmie Guinn Gregory, 90, of Maryville passed away on December 4, 2025. A lifelong educator and coach, he worked in Blount County Schools for more than 50 years. He was inducted into both the Blount County Education and Sports Halls of Fame. His obituary is here.

Frances Richesin Norwood, 93, of Gatlinburg, passed away on December 2, 2025. She was a lifelong teacher in the Sevier County School System, most of those at Caton’s Chapel Elementary. The full obituary is here.

Notes & Quotes

South-Doyle Band Winter Concert is Thursday (12/11/25) at 7 p.m. at the SDHS auditorium, 2020 Tipton Station Rd., Knoxville. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.

Application deadline is Thursday, December 18, 2025, for high school juniors and seniors who want to want to learn about Knox County government by joining the 3-month Junior Commissioner program. Details here.

