At the end of summer, I asked for your favorite summer reads, and you delivered: here. This request is harder. What is your favorite book of 2024? Yes, please dig through your 2024 read list, and pick one. Share it with me through email or Instagram.

Last week, I asked my friends on social media, and they suggested many different titles. Some are my favorites while others are new and were quickly added to my Goodreads list. Here are the top six most recommended:

The Women by Kristin Hannah is a historical fiction novel about a young nurse serving in Vietnam, the unexpected chaos she finds there and the battles she fights when she returns home. It is by far the most recommended book by my friends and was the number one book of the summer, too. *I gave the story 5 stars: here! Look for this one next week because it is my best book of 2024. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt is a literary fiction novel about how loneliness affects us. Who knew we all would fall in love with an octopus as a character? I read this fantastical story in 2022. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver is a retelling of Charles Dickens’s David Copperfield in Appalachia and was my favorite book of 2023. Read the book. Listen to the audiobook. Both are excellent! James by Percival Everett won the National Book Award for Fiction this year and made The Book Whisperer Summer Favorites list, too. The reviews are excellent! Imagine Mark Twain’s Adventures of Huckleberry Finn from Jim’s perspective. I hope to read it in 2025. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese is a door-stopper book, and I have not made the time investment yet. 715 pages. 31 hours 16 minutes. The reader is transported to India’s Malabar Coast in 1900 and follows three generations to 1977.

Now it is your turn.

Look for this recommendation and other books at Knox County Online Library or your local independent bookstore each week.

Linda Sullivan is an avid reader and wants to make you one, too. For more recommendations or just to talk books, reach out to her at thebookwhisperertn@gmail.com.She can also be found @thebookwhisperertn on Instagram.