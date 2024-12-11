Grace Christian Academy is developing an expansive dual enrollment program including over 100 juniors and seniors utilizing the program this year.

Dual enrollment is an educational program that allows high school students to enroll in college courses while still completing their high school education, offering various benefits to students, schools and colleges alike.

The national dropout rate for first year college students is about 25% so dual enrollment courses allow colleges to identify and recruit talented students early, giving them a head start in their academic careers.

Dual enrollment also allows students to experience the challenging college-level coursework which helps the transition into post-secondary education while earning college credits in high school, reducing the potential for that early college dropout.

Grace Christian is offering dual enrollment from Carson-Newman, Bryan College, LMU and Roane State. Two classes are taught on campus by professors in chemistry and business working with Carson-Newman. All offer classes online as well.

Students can explore different fields of study and career paths through the dual enrollment college courses, helping them make informed decisions about their futures. An example of this is occurring during the cadaver course taught by Lincoln Memorial University at Grace Christian.

Parents and students find dual enrollment an answer to expanding the high school education.

Parent Amanda Kootnz:

“I think dual enrollment is a wonderful option for those who are good at independent learning and are able to manage their time wisely. I’m so glad Grace has offered more options for dual enrollment this school year. I wish that my daughter was able to utilize dual enrollment her junior year. Dual enrollment is a lucrative option.”

Senior Kaylee Koontz:

I think that DE has been an extremely beneficial opportunity for my senior year. The biggest benefit that I have seen is that I will be going into college with 21 hours of credit, which is huge for me!! Overall, I am so glad DE was offered at my school.”

Grace Christian Academy provides an academically challenging and distinctively Christian education for PreSchool-12th grade students including a wide variety of arts and athletics programs for each season.

Haylee Jordan is the executive director of development at Grace Christian Academy. She can be reached at email.