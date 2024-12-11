Crapper Hattie and Crapper Mom are Big Orange fans, giving some advice for the Vol faithful who will be traveling to Ohio to meet the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, December 21, 2024.

It seems there are some unusual bugs in Ohio, our resident bug zappers warn us to avoid if visiting the Buckeye state: velvet ants, masked hunters and fishing spiders.

Velvet ants or “cow killers” are a member of a family of more than 7,000 species of wasps who are known for their extremely painful stings with a pain that can last for up to 30 minutes.

Masked hunters are a type of assassin bug. They have a very painful bite that feels like a bee sting followed by numbness and swelling.

Fishing spiders are similar to the larger wolf spiders in size, shape and coloration. These creatures are called fishing spiders because most live near water and have been reported to catch small fish and aquatic insects from the water as they walk on the surface.

So, go Vols and watch out for those pesky bugs and Buckeyes!

Creativity is tied to literacy and teacher Melissa Halter with her daughter Hattie are sharing periodic episodes of Crapper Mom and Crapper Hattie videos.