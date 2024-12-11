Time is running out on this Appalachian Strong campaign to support your neighbor Girl Scouts impacted by Hurricane Helene.

The devastation brought by Hurricane Helene left a profound impact on East Tennessee and Virginia, affecting many of our Girl Scouts, their families and council properties.

Thanks to the outpouring of support — through donations, messages of care and financial offerings — we are proud to launch the Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians’ “Appalachian Strong” campaign.

The Appalachian Strong campaign features the sale of T-shirts and stickers, with all net proceeds going toward recovery efforts.

Funds will be used for financial assistance and scholarships for impacted families; uniform, patch and badge replacements; troop and service unit supply replenishment; and restoration of damaged camp properties.

Order form & more info: here.

Gretchen Crawley is chief communications officer for Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians.