Halls Christmas Parade: Saturday, Dec. 14, beginning at 6 p.m. at Halls High School, traveling south on Maynardville Pike. Great spot to park and watch: Black Oak Plaza.

Fountain City Christmas Parade: Saturday, Dec. 21, at 9 a.m. at Gresham Middle School, continuing to Essary and ending at Central High School.

Farragut: More than 100,000 lights can be seen at Founders Park each night until 10 p.m. along Campbell Station Road from the I-40 commuter lot to the intersection of Campbell Station Road and Kingston Pike. Food trucks from 6-8 p.m.: 12/11 – Clean Smoke BBQ; 12/12 – Keoke Coffee Bar; 12/13 – Taco Mafia 12/14 – Waffley Good; 12/15 – Hot Dog Hut. Entertainment, Wednesday, 12/11, Noah Hylton and the Schuhplatter Seven; Friday, 12/13 – Maranatha Church Choir.

Campbell Station Skate, a new synthetic ice rink at the Farragut Mayor Ralph McGill Plaza. The ice rink is open 3-9 p.m. and is surrounded by a dazzling display of holiday lights. Purchase tickets: eventbrite.com.

Knoxville’s Holidays on Ice: Enjoy skating under the stars amid twinkling lights and holiday music at downtown Knoxville’s Holidays on Ice in Market Square, through Jan. 5. Tickets are $12 for adults and $9 for children ages 12 and younger. Season passes are $50 for adults and $35 for children ages 12 and younger. To purchase tickets and to see operating hours and special skate day themes, visit knoxvilletn.gov.

Tour de Lights: Saturday, Dec. 14, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Mary Costa Plaza at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum. The ride begins at 5:30 p.m. sponsored by Visit Knoxville in partnership with Bike Walk Knoxville. Details and registration here.

Clayton Holiday Concert, 38th annual, four performances; Knoxville Symphony Orchestra. Ticket info here.

Museum of Appalachia’s Candlelight Christmas: Dec. 21-22. Experience the serenity of a pioneer Christmas at the Museum of Appalachia.

Vaughn Pharmacy, Emory Road across from Powell High School, is accepting entries for its annual Giant Stocking Giveaway. Register in store for a chance to win; one entry per family per day. The stocking is stuffed with gifts valued at over $800 including an iPad, Keurig coffeemaker and BruMate tumbler. Winner will be drawn December 20, 2024.