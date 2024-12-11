In the rush of the holidays, keeping young ones entertained, healthy and safe can be a challenge. Reading is always a great way to engage the mind, but competing with screens is sometimes trying. Fortunately, we have lots of options that will make your holidays merry and bright!

Playaway Bookpacks: We have dozens of themed audio media players just for kids. These readalongs include a media player and several books. Themes include dinosaurs, animal stories, holiday stories, America and more. Playway Views: These pocket-sized video players are perfect for long car rides, waiting rooms or a long ride in a shopping cart when you need to concentrate on buying groceries. They range from story books to documentaries with 190 themes to choose from! Playaway Tablets: Handing over your iPad to a kiddo is a perilous option. But, the Library has 230 tablets for check out preloaded with all kinds of educational apps and games. You won’t have to worry about a child inadvertently transferring money from your bank account! Wonderbooks: Some of your favorite story books like Llama Llama or Brown Bear, Brown Bear have been enhanced as a readalong. You will still be able to turn the pages and point out shapes, colors and animals, but after the 20th time, these audio-enabled books can do it for you! Shine-a-light Books: These educational books come to life with the magic of a flashlight that will reveal secrets not visible to the naked eye.

Of course, we always have thousands of books, CDs and DVDs. Stop by to see us!

Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications and development for Knox County Public Library