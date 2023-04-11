The Babelay legacy continues with 865 Axe

When I was principal of Pond Gap Elementary School, Stephen Babelay would load my SUV every Christmas with the most breathtaking poinsettias, so I could play Santa for my staff. The acres of greenhouses landmarked Babelay Road for decades until Stephen’s health declined several years ago.

Following in his dad’s entrepreneurial spirit, Weston Babelay and his wife, Penny, have transformed the greenhouse acreage into the first premier outdoor axe throwing venue in Knoxville! They also offer lawn games, fire-pits and plenty of space for relaxing and enjoying the beauty of our area for those who fear the challenge of axe throwing. However, having enjoyed the thrill of their mobile range, I highly recommend everyone should add this to the proverbial bucket list.

As planned from the beginning of their venture, 865 Axe Throwing is working with other local businesses by partnering with Meet Me at the Market on the first Friday of each month through October, allowing visitors to shop local vendors in addition to the activities already at 865 Axe Throwing. The next Meet Me at the Market will be the first Friday in May, May Market Night at 865 Axe hosted by Meet Me at the Market , so don’t miss it!

