Officer Dance is retiring from East Knox Elementary

We celebrate retirements, but it can be a time of relief, excitement and sadness. We are going to miss our colleague who is a valued team member or regular face of support and encouragement.

East Knox County Elementary is in such a situation as they anticipate the impending retirement of the beloved Officer Dance. Adam Wilson Realty recently gave him their $110% Award in recognition of his service. Wilson posted on the school website, “He goes over and above to create a safe school for all students, staff and families. He knows our community and makes it a better place!”

If you think Officer Dance is heading for the back porch and the rocking chair, think again. He has a new food truck called Spoonful of Comfort that will be keeping him on his toes! Looking forward to trying this one out soon!

Susan Espiritu is the ultimate optimist who wants to share uplifting entertaining stories from your communities and youth! Send them to [email protected]