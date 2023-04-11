Janie Knight: The non-committed gardener

I am sure my friend Janie Knight must have traveled down the immaculately tended gardens of the “Dogwood Trails” and saw carefully coiffed roses with the parade of tulips and daffodils to lead her to such a dismissal of her own beautiful garden.

She apologizes to the “neglected but loved floral urchins … making their debuts in weedy, root bound and unkempt beds, amongst fallen branches, between numerous weeds and who’ve received no help or preparation from me.”

Oh Janie, come “poorly tend” my garden anytime! These are gorgeous!

