The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee (CAC) was recognized nationally by the National Association for State Community Services Programs (NASCSP) in a July newsletter for its work with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency’s (THDA) Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP).

CAC was established in 1964 after the passing of the Economic Opportunity Act. The public agency serves the Knoxville community with a range of federal, state, local and privately funded programs that focus on building communities, providing services to individuals and families, and advocating for opportunities for lower-income people.

In a 2023 comprehensive needs assessment, CAC assessed the Knoxville community and determined that low-income households that did not live in public housing were less likely to live in weatherized homes because they could not afford the cost. To mitigate the impact of extreme weather on low-income households, CAC utilizes the WAP to provide services to ensure Knoxville households can properly weatherize their homes.

WAP is federally funded by the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The program is designed to assist low-income households in reducing heating and cooling costs, particularly for the elderly, people with disabilities, and children, by improving the energy efficiency of their homes while ensuring their health and safety.

THDA serves as the grantee agency for Tennessee’s weatherization program. A network of local community agencies and governments, like CAC, provides weatherization services in Tennessee’s 95 counties, based on the availability of funding.

THDA is proud to partner with local public agencies, such as CAC, to ensure that underserved Tennesseans can access cost-effective solutions, like weatherization, which helps keep housing affordable.

For more information on the weatherization assistance program, visit THDA’s website.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.

To provide KnoxTNToday with news and events, contact news@knoxtntoday.com.