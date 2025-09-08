Take a stand during Hunger Action Month. Food insecurity has increased 32% over the past two years. More than 213,000 of our neighbors in East Tennessee are now experiencing hunger as rising costs force families to make impossible choices between food, housing and other basic needs.

The generosity of our community offers hope, stability and relief for families working hard to make ends meet.

$10 may barely buy a fast-food meal, but $10 will provide 30 meals through Second Harvest Food Bank.

Please donate now to Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee to help us take action against hunger.

KnoxTNToday is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee and you can too through donations or volunteering as an individual or a group.

