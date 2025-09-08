Readers should engage critically with the headlines by querying the search engine of choice (ex: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo) to discover the truth behind the headlines, seeking reliable sources for the ‘rest of the story.’ We are choosing Google News as a source leading to many other media outlets for versions of each daily headline.

World headlines

World: Latest World headlines at Google News World.

United Nations: Latest UN News.

National headlines

National: Latest U.S. headlines at Google News US .

Sports: Latest in NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, Soccer, NASCAR & more sports at Google Sports.

Entertainment: Latest in Movies, Music, TV, Books, Arts, Design, Celebrities at Google Entertainment.

Science: Latest in Environment, Space, Physics, Genetics, and Wildlife at Google Science.

Congress: Back in session with one committee meeting: See today.

Stocks: Follow the stock market: Market Watch.

U.S. Supreme Court Follow the decision of the top court here.

State headlines

TN Government meetings: Follow the latest here.

Tennessee Entertainment for all: The TN Vacation website here links visitors to any region of Tennessee with up-to-date venues and performances for all ages and preferences.

Great Smoky Mountains Travel Keep up to date on the TN/NC park Basic Information, Visitor Centers, Park Closures and Alerts, Parking Tags, Camping, Hiking, and general Visit Planning, all here.

Local headlines

Tennessee Valley Fair: Beginning September 5, continuing through September 14 with varying times, the annual fair at Chilhowee Park will offer something for everyone. One-day admission and wristbands are available: $12 Adult; $9 Seniors and Children age 6-11; Children 5 and under free; wristbands: $30-35; Parking: $15. See more information at Tennessee Valley Fair.

Chilhowee Park Public Meeting Mayor Kincannon and her staff will be available to answer questions and hear suggestions regarding Chilhowee Park, including Emerald Youth Foundation’s proposal to redevelop a portion of the park, on Monday, September 15, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Dr. E.V. Davidson Community Center gymnasium, 3124 Wilson Ave.

Weather: Sunny skies, warm temps. According to the National Weather Service, today will return to sunny skies, with a high near 80 and a low tonight in 50s. The same forecast is predicted for the next few days.

Knoxville/ Knox County Planning Commission: Meets the second Thursday of each month. Find agenda, minutes, and information here.

Public Safety Personnel: Keep up with the latest news from Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department- City of Knoxville, and Rural Metro Fire.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

See previous article for more tips on how to assess reliability.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter