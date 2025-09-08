You’ve probably read countless times that exercise can extend your lifespan, lower the risk of cancer, heart attacks and strokes, and even fight fatigue and depression — yet somehow, starting still feels hard. With the hot, steamy weather finally cooling off, now is the perfect time to take that first step. But how do you do it?

The biggest mistake beginners make is doing too much, too soon. To avoid that trap, follow three simple rules:

Go slow Be consistent Avoid injury

These rules apply to all ages — research shows benefits even for people in their 80s. To keep things simple, let’s focus on walking.

Go slow: Start at what’s called Zone 2: a pace where you can still hold a conversation, but you’re slightly short of breath. If you can’t speak in full sentences, you’re pushing too hard.

Zone 2 training has a hidden bonus: it helps your body burn fat efficiently.

Begin with a modest goal — one hour per week. Break that up however it fits your schedule: four 15-minute walks or two 30-minute sessions. As it gets easier, gradually increase the duration or number of sessions (but not speed) until you reach the recommended 150 minutes per week. This may take 2-3 months, and that’s perfectly fine. The goal is steady, enjoyable progress.

Be consistent: Think of exercise like saving money with compound interest. Each session is a deposit that strengthens your body down to the cellular level, preparing you for greater capacity next time. Consistency — not intensity — is what builds lasting health. Avoid injury: Injury is the fastest way to derail progress. Overdoing it stresses joints and ligaments, often requiring months of recovery. Protect yourself by respecting the “go slow” principle, especially in the beginning.

This may sound simple, even too simple — but that’s the point. The key to beginning an exercise program is to start small, build steadily and stay consistent.

If you want more detail (and perhaps more than you ever thought you’d want), search Peter Attia 307 on YouTube. You’ll find deep dives into exercise physiology, advanced training methods and the science behind it all.

Good luck, and whatever you do — don’t quit.

Dr. Charlie Barnett is a contributor at KnoxTNToday for a weekly column, DocTalk, providing his expertise on health and wellness management.

