Food City Pharmacy locations will once again be providing the flu vaccine this immunization season.

The seasonal flu vaccine protects against the most common strains of influenza, which are most common during the fall and winter months. Influenza activity often begins to increase in October and November. Most of the time, flu activity peaks between December and February and can last as late as May.

Vaccinations are available on a walk-up basis at Food City immunizing pharmacies and will continue throughout flu season, based upon vaccine availability. Visit foodcity.com for a complete list of immunizing locations. Food City pharmacists can immunize individuals 12 years and older.

“Food City’s immunizing pharmacists are certified to administer vaccinations in accordance with the standards set forth by the American Pharmacists Association and the corresponding state pharmacy associations,” says Mickey Blazer, Food City executive vice president of pharmacy operations. “Food City Pharmacy also offers the added convenience of a number of affordable preventative health care options, including the Covid-19 vaccine and the RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) vaccine.”

Food City Pharmacy will be following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Guidelines. While all individuals are encouraged to receive a flu shot, the CDC strongly recommends vaccination for individuals considered high risk. High-risk individuals include persons 65 or older, residents of long-term care facilities, persons 2-64 years of age with comorbid (more than one) conditions, and pregnant women.

“Food City takes pride in serving our community and we’re proud to once again offer our loyal customers the added convenience of flu vaccinations,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

Betsi James is the special events manager for the Food City Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.

