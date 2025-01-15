Snow has been on everyone’s minds (and driveways) for a while now. It’s time to thaw out and have some fun with the Knox County Library! We’ve got two big events and lots of smaller programs coming up that will warm up the winter.

Of course, anything doing with Dolly (who needs no last name) is heartwarming. This Sunday, from 1-6 p.m., we are celebrating Dolly’s birthday and 20 years of Imagination Library in Knox County. It’s a fun day at the Tennessee Theatre with something for everyone – a storybook parade, dance party, and a storytime for the kids and live music, Dolly-themed trivia and a screening of 9 to 5 for the young at heart. You won’t want to miss Books, Birthday Cake and Dreaming Big presented by Verizon! It’s free and open to everyone!

On Saturday, February 1, from 10 – 2 at Bridgewater Place, we are launching Mayor Jacobs’ 2025 Read City challenge in the Library Laboratory where curiosity meets discovery! We’ll have hands-on fun, demonstrations, crafts and a special guest appearance by Mayor Jacobs. Kids can also investigate a planetarium, operate a robotic arm, excavate fossils and more. It’s all free and open to the public.

There are also plenty of book clubs, craft programs and even puzzle swaps throughout the month. It’s all on the Library’s calendar, and you might want to sign up for the monthly newsletter.

Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications and development for Knox County Public Library.