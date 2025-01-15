Last week, I suggested six reading goals for you in 2025: here. Now it is my turn to share my 2025 reading resolutions. If you are still pondering your own, maybe one of mine will inspire you.

Host a reader retreat. A weekend of reading and relaxing with other readers has been a longtime dream, and I am making this one come true in March. If you are interested in joining, contact me! Read from my own library before buying or borrowing new books. There are 74 unread books on my real-life bookshelves and 67 on my Kindle. These 141 books captured my attention at some point, so they deserve a revisit. Write book reviews immediately after turning the last page. Capture my thoughts about a story sooner rather than later. Oftentimes, I wait to absorb the story and reflect on characters, plot and writing style, and the finer points of the story are blurry. My initial opinion may be more accurate. Track how I read books. How we read changes our experience. Am I always choosing a physical book when the story is a twisty mystery or has a lot of characters? Why is my e-reader filled with an angsty romances? What genres are best in audiobook? I want to dig a little deeper into the choices I make in my reading life. Continue visiting independent bookstores when I travel. According to Google, we have 2,185 independent bookstores in the United States. When my family makes travel plans, we research the town’s bookstores and visit at least one. They all are unique, and the booksellers are always happy to help us find new books. This travel practice may hinder #2.

Share your resolutions, too.

