Jim VanderSteeg, president and chief executive officer of Covenant Health, posted a selfie with Chris Tomlin with these remarks:

“My wife and I had an incredible and humbling experience yesterday meeting with one of my heroes, Grammy Award-winning artist Chris Tomlin. As someone whose music has been a constant source of inspiration throughout my life, Chris’s perspective on using one’s platform to make a positive impact resonated deeply with us. His approach to servant leadership mirrors many of the principles we strive to embody in our organization.

“What struck me most was his authenticity and dedication to his continuous improvement – qualities that translate into any field. In business, as in music, staying true to your core values while continuously innovating is key to making a lasting impact.”

VMC gets help from Lomax Temple

Volunteer Ministry Center received a special visit from members of Lomax Temple AME Zion Church. Johnnetta and Tiffany dropped off 110 bags filled with hygiene items and snacks to support our unho

used neighbors living on the streets or in encampments. VMC’s Bush Family Refuge and Street Outreach program will get this donation directly to those in need. Thank you, Lomax Temple, for making donations of this kind for the last three years and meeting a dire need.

Mary Pom Claiborne in tall cotton

Pope to Methodists: Reconciliation is a ‘task of the heart’

Pope Francis met December 16, 2024, with several members of the World Methodist Council, an association of around 80 denominations with Wesleyan roots. In his address, the pope thanked God that Catholics and Methodists have overcome their estrangement and sought dialogue for the past 60 years. From Vatican News.

Bishop Debra Wallace-Padgett is also the head of the Holston Conference UMC of the Southeastern Jurisdiction and the West Virginia Conference of the Northeastern Jurisdiction. Learn more about her at https://www.holston.org/bishop

Home Federal Bank Names New President

David Reynolds, CEO and president of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee, announced the promotion of Jonathan Mayfield to president of Home Federal Bank. Reynolds will continue to serve as CEO and assume the additional role of board chair from Dale Keasling, who will continue as a member of the board.

Mayfield has been with the bank for over 20 years, serving most recently as executive vice president and chief lending officer. He is a Knoxville native and a graduate of the University of Tennessee. He is also a top honor graduate of the Southeastern School of Commercial Lending and a graduate of the Leadership Knoxville class of 2023.

He has been active in the community, serving as past chair of the Grace Christian Academy school board and volunteering in various capacities with Emerald Youth Foundation, the Change Center, Helen Ross McNabb, Ronald McDonald House, KCDC, Christ Led Communities, and YOKE, while also coaching youth sports. Jonathan and his wife, Kelley, have two sons and are active members of Grace Baptist Church in Karns.

Wolfpack Winter

The community support group for West Hills Elementary School (the Wolfpack) plans a winter dinner, dance and live auction for 6 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2025, at Lighthouse Knoxville, 6804 Baum Drive, Knoxville. Live music, live auction, great food and drinks. Info: http://wheswolfpackfoundation.org/

PBPA

It’s here! The annual PBPA Man, Woman, and Business Person of the year banquet is this Saturday, January 18, at 6 p.m. at the Jubilee Banquet Hall on Callahan Drive. Russell Biven, former Live at 5 host on WBIR, will speak. Come help us celebrate the accomplishments of these Powell business and civic leaders. Call Jeff Bagwell at 865-765-6493 for tickets.