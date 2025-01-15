Tennessee Scholars’ Bowl first round has competed for two days with L & N Stem Academy and Cedar Springs moving on to the next round Threshold of 32.

L & N Stem Academy and West Ridge have two teams competing and their first two teams competed on Monday with L & N Stem Academy edging out West Ridge with a score of 310 points to 280.

On Tuesday, Karns High School competed against Cedar Springs in a back and forth, down to the wire contest that ended with Cedar Springs pulling away with seconds to go 355-320 over Karns.

First-round games continue daily at 5:30-6 p.m. on East Tennessee PBS through Feb. 20, 2025, when Threshold of 32 competition begins.

The rest of this week schedule:

Grace Christian vs Hardin Valley: Wednesday, Jan. 15

Science Hill vs Sullivan East: Thursday, Jan. 16

Roane County vs Sweetwater: Friday, Jan. 17

Next Week:

Gibbs vs Knox Central: Monday, Jan. 20

Greeneville vs Morristown East: Tuesday, Jan. 21

Watch for next Wednesday’s update on these competitions! For more information and the complete schedule, see our first article: Here.

