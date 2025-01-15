Pellissippi State will be holding an interest meeting for its Water Quality Technology Earn and Learn program today, Wednesday, January 15, from 6-7 p.m. in the Goins Cafeteria Annex on the Hardin Valley campus.

The Earn and Learn program allows students to gain real world skills by splitting their time between the classroom and on the job. Students will train for a career in water and wastewater treatment operations while working with our one of our industry partners at KUB, TRDA, WKUD or NEKUD.

This interest meeting is geared toward new students for Fall 2025 as well as current Water Quality Technology students. For more information about Earn and Learn programs, visit: https://loom.ly/Q9Atwo8

Pellissippi State Community College is a public community college based in Knox and Blount counties in Tennessee and operated by the Tennessee Board of Regents. The college operates four campuses: Hardin Valley, Blount County, Strawberry Plains and Magnolia Avenue.