Farragut High School introduced Whitney Lee as its new assistant athletic director last week. Whitney comes to Farragut with a wealth of teaching and coaching experience and will also be teaching at FHS in the special education department.

Whitney played four years of college basketball at Limestone University in South Carolina. While at Limestone, Whitney was selected to the conference All-Academic team. She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology at Limestone and her teaching credentials from Polk State in Florida.

Whitney is an ISSA certified personal trainer and taught fitness classes for two years in Florida and South Korea. She taught physical education for a total of 10 years in Florida, Myanmar and South Korea. Whitney worked with the Myanmar men’s and women’s national basketball teams and has also coached volleyball and basketball at the high school and middle school levels in Myanmar and South Korea as well as one year in Florida.

Information for this article provided by Jack Tate, Sports Information Director & Assistant Athletic Director at Farragut High School.