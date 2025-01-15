I had an entire career in public education, and realize private education may not be an option for everyone. However, if not only quality of education but also attention to individual development in academics, personal faith and social awareness is a priority, then considering a visit to Grace Christian Academy should be a priority.

Tours are given Monday-Friday during the school day, by calling the admission office at 865-691-3427 (option 3) or emailing admissions@gcarams.org, but a special open house is coming on Sunday, January 26.

The open house at 12:30 p.m. will provide prospective families lunch, allow them to meet and hear from administrators and the admissions staff, and be treated to a campus tour by campus tour guides. Sign up to attend the open house: admissions@gcarams.org.

Grace Christian Academy started in 1997 with five teachers and 55 students and has grown steadily over the past 27 years to 1,350 students and over 100 staff members.

The school serves students from 20 months through 12th grade with the qualification that at least one parent in the household must be a professing believer in Jesus Christ with a Salvation testimony.

Want to know about the admissions process?

Although the admissions process varies slightly for different grade levels, the general process includes:

Submitting the online application with a non-refundable application fee of $150.

Each prospective student is scheduled for a screening where students work with the GCA staff members on grade level appropriate work to determine proper classroom placement.

When the student file is complete with the appropriate recommendation forms and records, the Admissions Review Team will review each application.

When the screening results are available, your family will have the opportunity to meet with the division head to establish a relationship, learn more about what to expect at GCA, and ask any additional questions.

Visit https://www.gcarams.org/admissions for more information.