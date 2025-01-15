Kudos to District Attorney Charme Allen who pursued a case that the Knox County Sheriff’s Office refused to charge.

Remember the first day of school when a young girl was hit while waiting for her school bus? She was sitting on the curb on Hughlan Drive in Farragut. She was struck by a hit-and-run driver and left lying in the road to be cared for by other motorists. Our earlier story here.

The Department of Children’s Services is the legal guardian of the minor, while the driver is the son of a former state representative and is a developer/political activist in Knox County.

The kid got “thoughts and prayers” from the school system and the Sheriff’s Office declined to charge the driver, who came forward the next day after substantial press coverage. The media (including Knox TN Today) did not report the driver’s name since he had not been charged. This case had all the markings of going away.

“Wait!” said DA Charme Allen. “Our office decides whom to charge.” She met with Sheriff Tom Spangler and the case went silent until this week. (quote paraphrased)

On January 14, 2025, Harley Ernest “Rusty” Bittle III, pled guilty to Reckless Endangerment, a Class E felony, in case 129489 in Criminal Court Division II. He received a sentence of one year on Judicial Diversion. Restitution will be handled through civil means, according to DA spokesperson Sean McDermott.

“The victim appeared in court and provided a victim-impact statement in which she described her injuries to the judge and stated that she forgave Mr. Bittle. The victim stated that she should have been standing at the bus stop instead of sitting, but the judge told her that this incident was not her fault.”

Judge Hector Sanchez presides over Criminal Court Division II, where the case was heard.

McDermott continues: “The following stipulation of proof was announced during the plea colloquy:

“On or about August 8, 2024, at approximately 7:30 a.m., the defendant Harley Earnest Bittle was driving a 2022 Ford F450 truck eastbound on Hughlan Drive at the intersection of Thornton Drive. At this time and place, [F.G.], a minor child, was at a bus stop waiting for her school bus and seated at the edge of the westbound lane of Hughlan Drive.

“As Mr. Bittle approached the intersection, he crossed over into the westbound lane and struck [F.G.] with the F450 truck. Mr. Bittle stated he could not see traffic approaching from his right on Thornton Drive due to foliage blocking his view so he left the proper lane of travel and crossed into the opposite lane on Hughlan Drive so that his large truck could make the left turn onto Thornton Drive.

“While Mr. Bittle focused his attention on the right-hand side mirror of his truck to look for oncoming traffic on Thornton Drive, he struck [F.G.] and slowly rolled through the stop sign. At no time did Mr. Bittle ever see Miss [G.]. As soon as Mr. Bittle became aware that he may have struck someone, he called the police.

“Mr. Bittle’s criminal actions are limited to recklessly and illegally committing one or more traffic violations while in his vehicle, which falls under the definition of a deadly weapon. No other weapon was involved.

“Mr. Bittle’s vehicle was in full compliance with the Tennessee Financial Responsibility law regarding insurance coverage at the time of the incident. It is agreed that restitution, including, but not limited to, substantial past and future medical bills, are within Mr. Bittle’s insurance coverage, and therefore deferred to be addressed in civil proceedings. DCS is the legal guardian of [F.G.] and agrees that restitution should be handled via civil proceedings at this time.”