Temperatures continue to drop, though many patrons seem to be seeking shelter in the comfort of the bars and concert halls that cultivate our community. Warm fuzzy guitar licks and cozy family fun seem to be headlining Knoxville’s long weekend.

A Workshop With Adam Rosenbaum – Union Ave. Books (January 15)

If your kiddo is a bookworm looking to tap into that tenacity for reading, they have a great chance to meet a mind behind the craft. Adam Rosenbaum, author of The Ghost Rules, will be doing a reading of his book followed by a writing exercise for the young budding writer in your family. A pen and paper are recommended, along with an open and creative mind from the 8-12 year olds this workshop is geared toward. Reserve your spot by clicking on the link above!

Knoxville King Week – Various Locations (January 15-20)

In preparation for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Knoxville Commemorative Commission is hosting a series of events across town to celebrate Dr. King’s historical significance as well as preserve his legacy. Events include an art gallery, educational symposiums, prayer and church sermons all leading up to his memorial service on the day. See the link above to get the full scope of events and their locations throughout the week.

Night with the Arts Tribute at Community Evangelistic Church, 2650 Boyds Bridge Pike. 6-8 p.m.(January 19)

MLK Memorial Tribute Service at Overcoming Believers Church, 211 Harriet Tubman St. Noon -2 p.m. ( January 20)

Dancing At Lughnasa – Knoxville Theater Downtown (January 10-26)

A tale of music and memory, Dancing At Lughnasa tells the story of five sisters and the boy they end up raising, as their relationships with music and each other intertwine through time. Winner of the 1992 Tony Award for Best Play, this Irish historical production has been celebrated on stages large and small since its debut. Come see the production Time Magazine called “The most elegant and rueful memory play since The Glass Menagerie.”

Mahler Symphony No. 5 – Tennessee Theater (January 16-17)

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra and conductor Aram Demirjian are tackling Gustav Mahler’s gripping and fierce fifth symphony all weekend. Come see this one of a kind performance amidst the opulence of the Tennessee Theater, available for two nights only.

Family Owl Prowl – Ijams Nature Center (January 17)

If you’re open to braving the cold, come see the excitement at Ijams after dark. Get a good look at the nocturnal residents of the park in their natural habitat. There are plenty of beautiful birds native to the Volunteer State, so don’t miss your chance to get a good look at some of our most beautiful birds. Owl Prowls will be taking place every Friday evening in the month of January.

Dock Rock For Health – Mill & Mine (January 18)

This charity-driven jam session is just what the doctor ordered. Literally. Dock Rock For Health gathers musical ensembles with at least two physicians each in a “battle of the bands” style competition to raise money for healthcare initiatives across Knoxville. All proceeds will be donated to worthy causes such as Interfaith Health Clinic and the Emerald Youth Foundation. Come see your doctor trade in that stethoscope for a click-track and play the hits for health.

Pleasantly Wild – Preservation Pub (January 18)

With frigid temperatures drawing more and more patrons indoors, Preservation Pub and Pleasantly Wild seem to be bringing some sonic warmth to the stage. The group, based out of North Carolina, boasts a blend of funk and surf music that feel like clouds being pushed back to invite in the sun. Come catch some of their current catalog, as well as get a peek into their upcoming album currently in the works.

Indoor Drive-In Movie – Farragut Community Center (January 22)

With a little ingenuity, a night at the movies can be replicated wherever you are. A place like the library cherishes that kind of imaginative thinking. Wednesday, children can make their own cars out of cardboard to attend the drive-in theater reimagined. Pizza and popcorn will be provided!

