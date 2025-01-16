Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE) and QuantumDigital recently selected Claudia Stallings, Wallace Real Estate’s chief operating officer, to attend their invitation-only workshop in Austin, Texas. With only 20 seats available, this event is bringing together top leaders from brokerages across the country to collaborate and share insights on navigating the evolving real estate landscape.

This prestigious event, titled Five Ways to Future Proof Your Brokerage, is featuring strategies for shaping the future of real estate brokerages.

The workshop, led by author and growth expert Steve McKee, is exploring key areas such as vision, strategy, culture, leadership and sustainability.

Claudia’s selection for this gathering is a testament to her leadership and forward-thinking approach at Wallace Real Estate. Since joining the company as a licensed Realtor in 2004, Claudia has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence and innovation in her work. She became Wallace’s first female vice president of residential sales in 2016 and was later promoted to chief operating officer in 2019, overseeing the day-to-day operations of one of East Tennessee’s largest real estate firms.

Under Claudia’s leadership, Wallace Real Estate has cultivated a strong culture of agent development and community engagement. She has designed and led countless training sessions for both new and experienced agents, helping them navigate the complexities of the real estate industry with confidence. Her dedication to agent education has also extended beyond the walls of Wallace Real Estate, with Claudia regularly teaching classes for the East Tennessee Realtors association and contributing to local media outlets like the Knoxville News Sentinel and local television news stations.

Claudia’s influence extends nationally, where she has established herself as a thought leader in the real estate industry. She has spoken on panels at prominent conferences, including RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange in Washington, D.C., and contributing to industry publications, sharing her insights on market trends, agent mentorship and leadership.

Beyond her professional achievements, Claudia is deeply committed to serving her community. She holds a leadership position on the board of directors for Family Promise of Knoxville, a nonprofit organization focused on providing shelter and resources to families facing homelessness.

Claudia’s selection to attend this exclusive workshop underscores her ongoing commitment to ensuring that Wallace Real Estate remains at the forefront of industry trends. By bringing back insights from Austin, Claudia will continue to drive innovation and growth within the company, ensuring Wallace remains a trusted name in East Tennessee real estate for years to come.

