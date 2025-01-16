The Tennessee Arts Commission is accepting nominations now through the extended deadline of January 31, 2025, for the 2025 Governor’s Arts Awards.

There are three award categories:

Folklife Heritage Award

Presented to folk artists or organizations that have made outstanding contributions to Tennessee’s traditional arts. The award honors significant achievements within art forms that are rooted in the traditional or ethnic cultures of Tennessee.

Arts Leadership Award

Presented to individuals or organizations who have demonstrated significant contributions, which have impacted or advanced the value of the arts in Tennessee. Examples of recipients include arts organizations, businesses, educators, patrons, arts administrators, corporations and volunteers.

Distinguished Artist Award

Presented to Tennessee artists of exceptional talent and creativity in any discipline whose work has a significant and lasting impact on a state or national level.

All nominations must include a narrative detailing the nominee’s contribution to the arts in a specific award category and why the individual, organization, community or business merits consideration for a Governor’s Arts Award. Also, nominations must include at least three but no more than five current letters of support for each nomination. Support letters should provide the selection committee important testimonies and additional information about the nominee. Letters may be written by colleagues, board members, community leaders, educators, etc.

Instructions on the complete nomination process and the nomination form are available online at tnartscommission.org/governors-arts-awards.

Recipients are selected by an inter-board committee of the Tennessee Arts Commission comprised of the Commission’s board members and representatives from the Governor’s and First Lady’s offices. The 2025 Award recipients will be notified by the Tennessee Arts Commission in the spring/summer of 2025.

