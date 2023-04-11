Thank you, ‘Santa’

My first concert was Sonny and Cher, way back when, and since then I’ve only been to see the aging Eagles and Chicago so I cannot call myself a true concert enthusiast. Not true for my friend Angela, who is a fan of all kinds of music and says, “I enjoy listening to live music and anytime an artist whom I listen to comes close to Knoxville, I try to go see them.”

At Christmas, she got the best present ever from her friend and coworker, Stacey Smith. For a little backstory, Stacey’s daughter, Ashlyn, and Angela have a mutual interest in creating TikToks. Through the process of creating TikToks together after school, they discovered a mutual love of Kane Brown.

“Santa” brought Ashlyn concert tickets to Kane Brown with a note to invite Ms. Angela, and she was even more excited to let Angela know on Christmas Day about her gift. Angela says her biggest joy is spending time with friends and family at concerts so this was a perfect gift for her.

At the recent concert, Stacey and Angela had as much excitement watching Ashlyn’s face light up and scream at the concert. She knew every word to every song and, of course, so did her seasoned cohorts.

Angela said, “For me, it’s an experience like no other. I’m super stoked to be seeing Taylor Swift at the end of this month and Shania Twain in October!” It obviously created a memorable experience for all involved so maybe I’ll even rethink my future concert plans. “Thanks Santa,” from Angela!

Susan Espiritu is the ultimate optimist who wants to share uplifting entertaining stories from your communities and youth! Send them to [email protected]