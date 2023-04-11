Lori Overton: Lifelong friend and servant

Friends who have been together for almost 50 years have become like family to each other, and their relationship is a tribute to the power of that bond. Lori Overton and I are blessed with that bond having grown up in the same church, gone to the same high school and university, and still continuing to enjoy regular meals and movies in the comfort of our living rooms.

Some people in our communities may not have that lifelong friend close by or a regular meal to enjoy. Not if Lori can help it. She is one of those unpretentious servers from behind the scenes who wants those in isolation to not only be fed but to feel valued. She volunteers with Mobile Meals in Powell to provide food to individuals who are unable to leave their homes due to illness, disability or other reasons. She says, “I love the Mobile Meals program because it allows the clients to stay in their homes and get a hot meal, 5 days a week. I have a relationship with them when I check on them.”

Mobile Meals is the Meals on Wheels program in Knoxville and Knox County, Tennessee, working to combat food insecurity among homebound and isolated older adults. Approximately 100 volunteers each day deliver a meal and a smile to the 1,100+ homebound seniors served in every zip code in Knox County. Lori has volunteered with Mobile Meals since her children were toddlers: “I enjoy delivering the meals and have been a volunteer for about 25 years and hope to do 25 more!”

If you have questions about volunteering, email volunteer coordinator Jessica Vandagriff at [email protected], or phone 865-524-2786.

Susan Espiritu is the ultimate optimist who wants to share uplifting entertaining stories from your communities and youth! Send them to [email protected]