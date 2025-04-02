The Tennessee Valley Fair Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2025 scholarship program, offering two $1,000 one-time scholarships to support outstanding students in East Tennessee. Applications are open through April 11, 2025.

The Dwight Kessel Scholarship is named in honor of the former Knox County Executive and long-time Tennessee Valley Fair board member. A passionate advocate for youth development and education, Mr. Kessel believed deeply in the Fair’s mission to support the next generation. This $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a student who demonstrates strong academic achievement, leadership and a commitment to community service.

New for 2025, the Jacob-Hamilton Scholarship celebrates the Fair’s historic connection to the arts. Also, a $1,000 one-time award, this scholarship will be given to a student pursuing a degree in the arts. It honors Dr. Moses Jacob and Dr. Homer Hamilton, two influential leaders whose contributions helped shape the Fair’s legacy.

Dr. Jacob, a former Fair president and educator, is recognized through the Jacob Building, home to the Fair’s Student Art Competitions. Dr. Hamilton, a dedicated supporter of the Fair for more than 70 years, is remembered through the Homer Hamilton Theatre, where concerts and performances bring the arts to life during the Fair.

This scholarship is made possible in part by concertgoers who purchased pre-sale tickets in support of arts education. The scholarship program is part of the Tennessee Valley Fair Foundation’s Our Fair Cares initiative, which focuses on giving back to the community through education, outreach and support for local youth.

To learn more about eligibility requirements and to apply, visit tnvalleyfair.org/scholarships. Applications are due by April 11, 2025.

For questions, please contact foundation@tnvalleyfair.org or call 865-215-1474.

The 105th Tennessee Valley Fair will take place September 5–14, 2025.

Information for this article provided by Tennessee Valley Fair Foundation.